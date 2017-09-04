Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

September 4, 2017 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 44 29 .603
Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 30 .589 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 33 .548 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 24 48 .333 19½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 42 29 .592
State College (Cardinals) 39 33 .542
West Virginia (Pirates) 39 34 .534 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 35 36 .493 7
Batavia (Marlins) 30 42 .417 12½
Auburn (Nationals) 28 44 .389 14½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 41 32 .562
Connecticut (Tigers) 35 35 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7
Lowell (Red Sox) 31 41 .431

Monday’s Games

Auburn 4, State College 1

Hudson Valley 5, Lowell 1

Tri-City 6, Vermont 5

Mahoning Valley 4, Batavia 3

Staten Island 10, Aberdeen 9

West Virginia 3, Williamsport 1

Brooklyn 2, Connecticut 1

Hudson Valley 11, Lowell 3

Mahoning Valley 6, Batavia 2

Vermont 7, Tri-City 4

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 5:52 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

