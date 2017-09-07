New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|43
|31
|.581
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|40
|33
|.548
|4½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|24
|51
|.320
|21½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|40
|34
|.541
|4½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|40
|35
|.533
|5
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|36
|37
|.493
|8
|Batavia (Marlins)
|30
|44
|.405
|14½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|29
|45
|.392
|15½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|41
|32
|.562
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|37
|35
|.514
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|34
|39
|.466
|7
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|32
|41
|.438
|9
Connecticut at Tri-City, cancelled
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island 2, Brooklyn 1
Mahoning Valley 7, West Virginia 5
Auburn 6, Batavia 3
Williamsport 5, State College 2
Vermont at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled