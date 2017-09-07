Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

September 7, 2017 1:02 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 45 29 .608
Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 31 .581 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 40 33 .548
Brooklyn (Mets) 24 51 .320 21½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 44 29 .603
State College (Cardinals) 40 34 .541
West Virginia (Pirates) 40 35 .533 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 36 37 .493 8
Batavia (Marlins) 30 44 .405 14½
Auburn (Nationals) 29 45 .392 15½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 41 32 .562
Connecticut (Tigers) 37 35 .514
Tri-City (Astros) 34 39 .466 7
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 41 .438 9

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Tri-City, cancelled

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island 2, Brooklyn 1

Mahoning Valley 7, West Virginia 5

Auburn 6, Batavia 3

Williamsport 5, State College 2

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

