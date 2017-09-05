Listen Live Sports

...

New Zealand wins Oceania, advances in World Cup qualifying

September 5, 2017 1:15 am
 
< a min read
HONIARA, Solomon Islands (AP) — New Zealand won the Oceania qualifying series for the 2018 World Cup when it drew 2-2 with the Solomon Islands Tuesday to complete an 8-3 aggregate victory in the home and away series.

After being outclassed 6-1 in the first leg in Auckland last week, the Solomon Islands produced a performance of immense character to rally from 2-0 down for only their second draw in 12 matches against New Zealand.

A goal to Myer Bevan and an own goal gave New Zealand a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes but the Solomons struck back with penalties to Micah Lea’alafa and Henry Fa’arodo.

New Zealand’s bid to qualify for the World Cup finals for the third time moves to the next stage, which is a two-match series against the fifth-place team in South America in November.

