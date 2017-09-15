Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL and CFL team up on youth flag football

September 15, 2017 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and CFL have launched a flag football program that will involve hundreds of youngsters across Canada.

The program will culminate in a national flag football tournament during the week of the 105th Grey Cup in Ottawa, with the winner traveling to Pro Bowl week in Orlando to participate in the NFL FLAG championships.

The joint flag football initiative will teach kids the fundamentals of the game and promote physical activity. Along with skills development, participants will receive lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship.

“This flag football tournament series is an exciting example of our continued commitment to grow the game,” said Glen Johnson, CFL senior vice president of football. “Developing programming for youth football with our partners at the NFL promotes a healthy lifestyle and the continued success of our sport in a fun and safe way.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Coed teams of 11- and 12-year old athletes will take part in nine regional tournaments to be held in CFL cities throughout the fall. The national tournament will be held Nov. 21 at the University of Ottawa.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.