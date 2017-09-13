NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: full participation in practice):

Thursday

HOUSTON TEXANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — TEXANS: OUT: G Jeff Allen (ankle), TE Stephen Anderson (concussion), RB Alfred Blue (ankle), LB Brian Cushing (concussion), WR Bruce Ellington (concussion), WR Will Fuller (shoulder), TE Ryan Griffin (concussion). DNP: G Jeff Allen (ankle), TE Stephen Anderson (concussion), RB Alfred Blue (ankle), LB Brian Cushing (concussion), WR Bruce Ellington (concussion), WR Will Fuller (shoulder), TE Ryan Griffin (concussion). LIMITED: CB Kevin Johnson (knee), LB Benardrick McKinney (knee). BENGALS: OUT: G Trey Hopkins (knee), DE Michael Johnson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR John Ross (knee), TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle), S Shawn Williams (elbow). DNP: G Trey Hopkins (knee), DE Michael Johnson (concussion).

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BROWNS: DNP: DE Myles Garrett (ankle), T Joe Thomas (knee), G Kevin Zeitler (thumb). LIMITED: DT Danny Shelton (knee). RAVENS: DNP: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), CB Sheldon Price (concussion), LB Za’Darius Smith (knee, ankle), S Eric Weddle (illness), RB Danny Woodhead (thigh).

BUFFALO BILLS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — BILLS: DNP: DT Jerel Worthy (concussion). LIMITED: S Colt Anderson (foot), TE Charles Clay (shoulder), CB E.J. Gaines (shoulder), T Cordy Glenn (foot), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee). PANTHERS: DNP: LB Thomas Davis (knee), C Ryan Kalil (not injury related), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Cole Luke (ankle).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — CARDINALS: DNP: WR John Brown (quadricep), LB Karlos Dansby (shin), TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs), T D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (tricep). LIMITED: LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf). COLTS: DNP: CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), LB Antonio Morrison (elbow), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring). LIMITED: S Darius Butler (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), C Ian Silberman (lumbar), G Jeremy Vujnovich (ankle), DT Al Woods (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TITANS: DNP: DT Jurrell Casey (back), S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), CB Tye Smith (hand), LB Wesley Woodyard (illness). JAGUARS: DNP: CB A.J. Bouye (illness), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle). LIMITED: C Brandon Linder (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — EAGLES: DNP: CB Ronald Darby (ankle), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist). LIMITED: RB Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring). CHIEFS: DNP: DT Bennie Logan (knee). LIMITED: G Parker Ehinger (knee), LB Reggie Ragland (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PATRIOTS: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (concussion/knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), DT Vincent Valentine (knee). LIMITED: DL Adam Butler (knee), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (shoulder), T Cameron Fleming (ankle), S Devin McCourty (groin). SAINTS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (shoulder), T Zach Strief (knee). LIMITED: LB Stephone Anthony (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (illness), LB Nate Stupar (hamstring).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — VIKINGS: DNP: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Sam Bradford (knee), LB Emmanuel Lamur (hamstring). STEELERS: DNP: T Jerald Hawkins (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps), S J.J. Wilcox (concussion). LIMITED: LB Bud Dupree (shoulder).

CHICAGO BEARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BEARS: DNP: S Adrian Amos (not injury related), RB Benny Cunningham (ankle). LIMITED: CB Prince Amukamara (ankle), S Deon Bush (hamstring), LB Christian Jones (back), G Kyle Long (ankle), WR Markus Wheaton (finger). BUCCANEERS: LIMITED: LB Devante Bond (knee).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DOLPHINS: Did not report. CHARGERS: Did not report.

NEW YORK JETS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — JETS: DNP: LB Bruce Carter (ankle), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), S Rontez Miles (eye), TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow). LIMITED: CB Morris Claiborne (ankle), LB Edmond Robinson (groin). RAIDERS: did not report.

DALLAS COWBOYS at DENVER BRONCOS — COWBOYS: DNP: LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), CB Orlando Scandrick (hand), WR Terrance Williams (ankle). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring). BRONCOS: DNP: RB Jamaal Charles (not injury related), CB Brendan Langley (knee), G Ron Leary (concussion), QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder), S Darian Stewart (groin), CB Aqib Talib (not injury related). LIMITED: T Garett Bolles (shoulder), B Devontae Booker (wrist), DE Jared Crick (back), DE Zach Kerr (knee).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — REDSKINS: LIMITED: WR Josh Doctson (hamstring), S D.J. Swearinger (back). FULL: CB Bashaud Breeland (back), WR Jamison Crowder (hip), LB Junior Galette (hamstring), C Spencer Long (knee), T Morgan Moses (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (back). RAMS: No report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — 49ERS: Did not report. SEAHAWKS: Did not report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — PACKERS: DNP: LB Ahmad Brooks (concussion), T Bryan Bulaga (ankle/illness), T Jason Spriggs (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Montravius Adams (foot), T David Bakhtiari (hamstring). FALCONS: LIMITED: RB Brian Hill (ankle), S Kemal Ishmael (hamstring), C Alex Mack (back), LB Duke Riley (knee), TE Eric Saubert (hamstring). FULL: T Austin Pasztor (chest).

Monday

DETROIT LIONS at NEW YORK GIANTS — LIONS: Did not report. GIANTS: Did not report.