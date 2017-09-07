Listen Live Sports

NFL player case renews police race bias debate in Las Vegas

September 7, 2017 4:04 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Debates about racial bias and police profiling turned this week to Las Vegas, where an NFL player who was detained at gunpoint and handcuffed by officers claimed he was the victim of racially motivated excessive force.

Professor Ronnie Dunn at Cleveland State University said Thursday that, for black men, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett’s treatment by police sounded familiar.

Dunn says black males represent what he calls “the symbolic assailant” in America.

The head of the local NAACP says she gets two to three complaints a week from people who say they were detained or arrested by police because they’re black.

Las Vegas police say they’re investigating Bennett’s complaint.

But a top department official said Wednesday there’s no evidence race was a factor in Bennett’s detention early Aug. 27 outside a Las Vegas Strip casino.

