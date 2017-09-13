Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL trying to speed appeal over blocked Elliott suspension

September 13, 2017 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The NFL is trying to accelerate the timeline in its appeal of a federal judge’s injunction that blocked Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over a domestic violence case.

The NFL quickly answered a filing from Elliott’s attorneys Wednesday, telling U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant that the league would immediately go to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans if he didn’t rule on its request for a stay of his injunction by Thursday.

The legal maneuverings are unlikely to keep last year’s NFL rushing leader from playing Sunday at Denver. He had already been cleared to play in a season-opening win over the New York Giants before Mazzant granted his request for an injunction.

The NFL had until Friday to respond to arguments from Elliott’s camp against Mazzant rescinding his own order blocking the suspension. In that scenario, Mazzant wouldn’t have ruled until next week.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.