The Associated Press
 
Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 28-Sept. 3

September 6, 2017 2:34 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 28-Sept. 3. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 13.13 million.

2. College Football: Florida St. vs Alabama, ABC, 12.34 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 11.09 million.

4. “College Football Pre-Game,” ABC, 7.4 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.05 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 6.13 million.

7. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 6.11 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.85 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.65 million.

10. College Football: Ohio St. vs Indiana, ESPN, 5.14 million.

11. “Bull,” CBS, 5.1 million.

12. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.097 million.

13. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 5.08 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC, 5.05 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.89 million.

16. College Football: West Virginia vs Virginia Tech, ABC, 4.65 million.

17. “Marlon,” NBC, 4.56 million.

18. “Hollywood Game Night,” NBC, 4.41 million.

19. “Hawaii Five-O,” CBS, 4.39 million.

20. “Dateline Classic,” NBC, 4.25 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

