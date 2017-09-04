Listen Live Sports

No. 1 Alabama loses 2 key linebackers for season to injuries

September 4, 2017 2:21 pm
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 1 Alabama has lost two key linebackers to season-ending injuries.

Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller were hurt in the season-opening 24-7 win over No. 3 Florida State. Coach Nick Saban said Monday both are set for surgery.

Saban also says the son of receivers coach Mike Locksley has been killed. No details were immediately available.

Lewis had five tackles and Miller three against the Seminoles. Both had a tackle for loss.

Two other starting linebackers also missed the second half with injuries. Rashaan Evans had a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings sprained an ankle. Saban says the injuries are significant but won’t keep the players out long.

The Tide next hosts Fresno State and Colorado State.

