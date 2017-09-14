Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 16 Hokies aim to stay unbeaten in trip to East Carolina

September 14, 2017 12:22 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

No. 16 Virginia Tech (2-0) at East Carolina (0-2), Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Virginia Tech by 20½.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 14-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The Hokies are looking to stay unbeaten and add another win to the program’s strong road record under second-year coach Justin Fuente. The Pirates are looking for anything positive after a terrible two-game start that included a lopsided home loss to James Madison, the No. 1-ranked team in FCS.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson vs. East Carolina’s beleaguered defense. The redshirt freshman has thrown for 457 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a close win against West Virginia and a shutout of Delaware. Next up is a date with the Pirates, who surrendered 614 yards to James Madison then fell behind 49-3 by halftime against West Virginia — prompting the team to reassign defensive coordinator Kenwick Thompson off the coaching staff.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: WR Cam Phillips. The 6-foot senior has 13 catches for 228 yards and two scores through the first two games to rank among the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards receiving per game.

East Carolina: QB Thomas Sirk. The Duke graduate transfer is in the concussion protocol, but coach Scottie Montgomery says he’s likely to start against the Hokies if healthy. Sirk threw for 191 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions against West Virginia. Week one starter Gardner Minshew would start if Sirk can’t play.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

FACTS & FIGURES

East Carolina has won seven of eight meetings against ACC opponents and two of the last three against Virginia Tech. … East Carolina is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2004. … The Hokies won last year’s meeting 54-17 at home, but lost 35-28 on a rainy afternoon in its last visit to ECU in 2015. … Virginia Tech was 4-1 on the road in Fuente’s first season. … Virginia Tech is 12-3 on the road against unranked nonconference opponents dating to 2000. … The series is set to continue through 2020, with the Pirates visiting Blacksburg, Virginia, in 2018 and 2020 and the Hokies returning to Greenville, North Carolina in 2019.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.