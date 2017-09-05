No. 25 Tennessee pulls off remarkable 42-41 win over Ga Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 25 Tennessee rallied from a pair of 14-point deficits in the second half and stopped a 2-point conversion in the second overtime, stunning Georgia Tech 42-41 despite giving up five rushing touchdowns to TaQuon Marshall and getting thoroughly dominated statistically Monday night.

Bolstering the outlook for embattled coach Butch Jones, the Volunteers pulled off a remarkable season-opening victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a game they seemed to have no business winning.

John Kelly scored the tying touchdown in regulation on an 11-yard run with 1:29 remaining, and then added two more TD runs in overtime. Marshall, in a remarkable performance in his first college start, matched Kelly’s scores with a pair of his own, finishing the game with 249 yards rushing and a school record for rushing TDs.

After Marshall got to the end zone on a 13-yard run in the second overtime, Georgia Tech decided to go for the win right there rather than a tying PAT and a potential third overtime. But Marshall was stuffed as he tried to cut inside, and a desperation pitch was ruled an incomplete pass, ending the game.

Georgia Tech rushed for 535 yards, finished with 655 yards overall and held the ball for 41 minutes, 27 seconds during regulation. Tennessee was held to 369 yards and ran just 59 plays, compared to 96 by the Yellow Jackets.

But Tennessee came up with two crucial turnovers, most notably J.J. Green’s fumble when the Yellow Jackets appeared to be driving for a clinching score. Georgia Tech also missed two field goals.

Green was hit from behind by Rashaan Gaulden at the Tennessee 25, the ball rolled forward and Micah Abernathy fell on it for the Vols at the 7 with 4:50 remaining. Tennessee drove nearly the length of the field for the tying score.

New Vols quarterback Quinten Dormady hooked up with Marquez Callaway on a 40-yard reception and Kelly finished off the drive. The running back finished with 128 yard on the ground.

Callaway, stepping up big when top receiver Jauan Jennings went out with an injury in the first half, also had a pair of touchdown catches and finished with four receptions for 115 yards.

Georgia Tech still had a chance to win in regulation, driving into position for walk-on Shawn Davis’ 36-yard field goal attempt on the final play. But the kick was low, Paul Bain got a hand on it and the game went to OT.

Tennessee went ahead for the first time all night on its final touchdown and PAT.

It was all the Volunteers needed.

