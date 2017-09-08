No. 9 Wisconsin extends helping hand to Florida Atlantic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 9 Wisconsin is extending a helping hand to its next nonconference opponent.

Florida Atlantic (0-1) plans to arrive in Madison in time for the game Saturday against the Badgers, though the return trip is in question with Hurricane Irma potentially making landfall in South Florida this weekend.

The stakes of what should be a rather easy victory for Wisconsin (1-0) have become a secondary concern.

The schools have discussed contingencies to accommodate Florida Atlantic if the team can’t return to its Boca Raton campus because of the storm, including extra nights in hotel rooms and the use of the Badgers’ athletic and training facilities.