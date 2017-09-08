Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 9 Wisconsin extends helping hand to Florida Atlantic

September 8, 2017 3:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 9 Wisconsin is extending a helping hand to its next nonconference opponent.

Florida Atlantic (0-1) plans to arrive in Madison in time for the game Saturday against the Badgers, though the return trip is in question with Hurricane Irma potentially making landfall in South Florida this weekend.

The stakes of what should be a rather easy victory for Wisconsin (1-0) have become a secondary concern.

The schools have discussed contingencies to accommodate Florida Atlantic if the team can’t return to its Boca Raton campus because of the storm, including extra nights in hotel rooms and the use of the Badgers’ athletic and training facilities.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA scientists reach out to kids at conventions

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.