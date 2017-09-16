Listen Live Sports

No bobbleheads here: Baltimore Ravens fans to get DNA kits

September 16, 2017 11:09 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Fans at the Baltimore Ravens home opener won’t be getting promotional bobbleheads. They’ll be getting DNA test kits.

Fans who attend Sunday’s game can submit a sample by swabbing inside their cheeks and placing it in a bin at the stadium. The Boston-based biotech firm that is giving the free kits out says the assessment offers “insight into your mind, body and health.”

However, this sort of genetic testing is the subject of scientific debate.

Toni Pollin, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told The Baltimore Sun that “the tests they’re talking about doing are not going to be useful for a particular individual.”

Kate Blanchard, the chief operating officer of Orig3n, says “there will always be skeptics when any new technology comes to market.”

