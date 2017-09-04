Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Obama, Serena dress as Beyonce for b-day, Harvey donations

September 4, 2017 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and other famous friends of Beyonce are sporting one of her fiercest looks to celebrate her birthday and raise Harvey disaster relief funds.

A series of photos posted to Beyonce’s website on Monday showed the former first lady, the tennis star and others styled in a look from Beyonce’s “Formation” video.

Above the 18 photos, including one of the singer’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was a message and link asking fans to support relief efforts in Houston. The singer’s website sought donations for Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Beyonce turned 36 on Monday.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.