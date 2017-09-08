Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma State LB Calvin Bundage ejected for targeting

September 8, 2017 10:13 pm
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage was ejected from the South Alabama game for targeting.

Bundage left after an illegal hit early in the second half Friday night after a short catch by Jaguars running back Tra Minter. He will have to miss the first half of the 11th-ranked Cowboys’ road game against Pittsburgh.

Bundage and Kenneth Edison-McGruder are both listed as potential first-teamers for Oklahoma State.

Bundage had three tackles in the opener against Tulsa and one more against South Alabama.

