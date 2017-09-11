Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma’s Bledsoe sues NCAA for lost eligibility

September 11, 2017 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being suspended for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs.

According to court documents, a civil lawsuit filed Aug. 24 in Cleveland County, Oklahoma asked the NCAA to lift the suspension and restore a year of eligibility. It also seeks reimbursement for court costs and attorney fees.

The lawsuit says Bledsoe ran out of a supplement and took some of a teammate’s supplement last year before submitting to a random NCAA drug test. The NCAA notified Oklahoma that Bledsoe’s sample contained a banned substance called clomiphene. Bledsoe said he was surprised. He appealed, but it was denied.

The sophomore from Lawrence, Kansas, played in six games as a true freshman last season. The suspension cost Bledsoe the final six games of that season and runs through Oct. 5 this season, four games into OU’s schedule.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.