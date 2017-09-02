Listen Live Sports

Old Dominion holds off Albany for 31-17 win

September 2, 2017 9:42 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Blake LaRussa threw for 161 yards and connected with Jonathan Duhart on a 55-yard touchdown throw to cement a 31-17 win for Old Dominion over Albany in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Old Dominion led the entire game but Albany got two quick touchdowns, including a 31-yard scoring run from Karl Mofor, to cut the gap to 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, LaRussa threw the long strike from his own 45 to Duhart, who hauled it in around the 20 and eluded a trio of defenders before diving into the end zone. LaRussa finished 14 of 20 passing but had two interceptions.

ODU also got a 41-yard touchdown run from Ray Lawry, along with rushing TDs from Brandon Simmons and Gemonta Jackson. Nick Rice had a 26-yard field goal.

Will Brunson was 13 of 29 for 160 yards and an interception for Albany.

