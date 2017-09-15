Listen Live Sports

Olympic leader confident Games will go on in South Korea

September 15, 2017 7:57 pm
 
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of the International Olympic Committee says he remains confident the Winter Games will go on as scheduled in South Korea despite growing tensions, including North Korea’s ballistic missile test this week.

Thomas Bach said the IOC will continue to appeal for diplomatic solutions to the problems, and that it is monitoring deliberations in the U.N. Security Council, which on Friday condemned the North Korean test.

The Olympics are scheduled to for Feb. 8-25 in Pyeongchang.

Bach will visit the U.N. next week, but said the IOC has no plans to be involved in diplomacy over the Korean crisis.

North Korea’s IOC member, Ung Chang, said he hopes the Olympics will go on as planned, but that nobody knows whether South Korea will be safe for the Olympics.

