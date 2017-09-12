Listen Live Sports

Olympic skating champion Lipnitskaya opens up about anorexia

September 12, 2017 11:23 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Olympic figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya has revealed she struggled with anorexia for years before retiring at the age of 19.

Lipnitskaya’s gold medal with Russia in the team event at the 2014 Sochi Games, with a program themed around the movie “Schindler’s List,” made her the youngest Olympic skating champion since 1936.

However, she struggled to maintain that success and her mother revealed last month she had retired following treatment for anorexia.

Lipnitskaya says her “only regret” is that she didn’t speak publicly about her illness before, saying “it all carried on not just for one year, or two, or three.”

In comments on the Russian Figure Skating Federation website, Lipnitskaya adds she hasn’t worn skates in almost a year and is “no longer drawn to the ice.”

