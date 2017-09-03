Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers officially sign LB Ahmad Brooks, claim Chris Odom

September 3, 2017 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have officially announced the signing of free agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks, while also claiming edge rusher Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay also traded linebacker and special teams mainstay Jayrone Elliott on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2018 draft pick.

The moves signaled a mini-makeover for a pass-rush group that had questionable depth beyond starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry.

Brooks agreed to a one-year deal last week after being released on Aug. 25 by the San Francisco 49ers. The 33-year-old Brooks had 51 1/2 sacks over eight seasons in San Francisco.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Odom, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas State, had 17 tackles and two sacks for the Falcons in the preseason.

The Packers also placed offensive lineman Don Barclay on injured reserve. Barclay missed much of camp with an ankle injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.