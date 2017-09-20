Listen Live Sports

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

September 20, 2017 1:16 am
 
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pollock cf 3 2 3 2 Margot cf 3 2 2 0
Rosales 3b 4 0 0 0 Asuaje 2b 4 1 2 1
Gldschm 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers 1b 4 1 2 1
J.Mrtin rf 4 0 0 0 Solarte ss 3 1 1 2
Innetta c 3 0 0 0 Spngnbr 3b 3 1 1 0
Drury 2b 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
K.Marte ss 3 0 0 0 Jnkwski lf 4 0 0 0
Negron lf 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Godley p 0 0 0 0 T.Wood p 2 0 1 2
I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Szczur ph 1 0 0 0
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Baumann p 0 0 0 0
C.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 Vllneva ph 1 0 0 0
Bracho p 0 0 0 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 2 4 2 Totals 31 6 9 6
Arizona 100 001 000—2
San Diego 203 001 00x—6

E_Solarte (7), Godley (2). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Arizona 2, San Diego 6. 2B_Pollock (33), Myers (27). HR_Pollock 2 (12). SB_Margot (15). SF_Solarte (4). S_Godley (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Godley L,8-8 5 8 5 5 3 6
Barrett 1 1 1 1 1 0
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bracho 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Wood W,4-6 6 3 2 2 2 3
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baumann 1 0 0 0 0 1
Torres 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Godley, Barrett.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:45. A_20,101 (42,302).

