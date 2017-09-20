Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pollock cf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Margot cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Rosales 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Negron lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Wood p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|I.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baumann p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vllneva ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|Arizona
|100
|001
|000—2
|San Diego
|203
|001
|00x—6
E_Solarte (7), Godley (2). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Arizona 2, San Diego 6. 2B_Pollock (33), Myers (27). HR_Pollock 2 (12). SB_Margot (15). SF_Solarte (4). S_Godley (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Godley L,8-8
|5
|8
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Barrett
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bracho
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Wood W,4-6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baumann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Torres
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Godley, Barrett.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:45. A_20,101 (42,302).