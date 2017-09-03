Listen Live Sports

Padres 7, Dodgers 2

September 3, 2017 2:00 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Granderson rf-cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .215
Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gonzalez 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .247
f-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
g-Segedin ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Ethier lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
h-Dickson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Verdugo cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .143
a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Darvish p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hernandez ph-cf-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Totals 33 2 7 2 4 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Asuaje 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .273
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Aybar ss 4 2 3 0 1 0 .234
Spangenberg 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Sanchez 1b 4 2 1 2 1 2 .235
Blash rf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .219
Szczur cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .224
Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212
d-Solarte ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .168
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Baumann p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Pirela ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .289
Totals 35 7 11 7 6 14
Los Angeles 101 000 000—2 7 1
San Diego 104 000 20x—7 11 0

a-flied out for Verdugo in the 6th. b-flied out for Castillo in the 6th. c-struck out for Baumann in the 6th. d-singled for Cordoba in the 7th. e-singled for Yates in the 7th. f-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th. g-grounded out for Utley in the 8th. h-popped out for Ethier in the 8th.

E_Ethier (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 10. 2B_Turner (27), Gonzalez (16), Aybar (14), Szczur (9). HR_Asuaje (4), off Darvish. RBIs_Turner (61), Gonzalez (29), Asuaje (18), Sanchez 2 (23), Szczur 2 (18), Solarte (55), Pirela (36).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Turner 2, Gonzalez, Utley, Ethier); San Diego 6 (Aybar 2, Blash 2, Lyles 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Sanchez. GIDP_Taylor.

DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Solarte, Sanchez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 8-11 3 8 5 5 3 5 88 4.09
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.70
Morrow 1-3 3 2 2 2 1 25 2.55
Watson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.68
Stripling 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.25
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3 92 6.71
Baumann, W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.77
Yates, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.34
Torres 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.50

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-0, Castillo 2-0, Watson 3-0, Baumann 1-0. WP_Lyles 2, Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Ben May.

T_3:40. A_42,130 (42,302).

