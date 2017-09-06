Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Paralympics body eases ban on Russian athletes

September 6, 2017 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The International Paralympic Committee has eased a ban on Russian athletes, allowing them to compete in qualifying events for next year’s winter games in South Korea.

The IPC banned all Russian competitors from last year’s summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro after World Anti-Doping Agency investigators accused Russia of a vast cover-up of drug use, including in disabled sport.

Wednesday’s new ruling allows Russians to “compete as neutrals” in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboard qualifying events. There’s no decision yet on whether Russia’s ban will be lifted for the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang next March.

The IPC says Russia must still fulfil seven key demands. Those include accepting WADA’s findings, reforming the national drug-testing agency and changing how Russian Paralympic sport is administered.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A satellite view of Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.