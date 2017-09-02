Listen Live Sports

Patriots trade 3rd-string QB Brissett to Colts for Dorsett

September 2, 2017 3:40 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The deal was announced Saturday in advance of the deadline for NFL teams to set their 53-man rosters for the start of the regular season.

The trade fills needs for both teams. By bringing in Brissett, the Colts add some depth at quarterback with Andrew Luck still working his way back from shoulder surgery. Brissett, a third-round pick in 2016, started two games as a rookie last season while Tom Brady served his four-game “Deflategate” suspension.

By adding Dorsett, a first-round draft pick in 2015, the Patriots get another capable pass catcher with Julian Edelman out for the season with a knee injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

