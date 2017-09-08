Listen Live Sports

Philippe Coutinho still out of contention for Liverpool

September 8, 2017 8:46 am
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Philippe Coutinho will stay out of the Liverpool team when the English Premier League resumes this weekend despite playing for Brazil during the international break.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp maintains it’s a matter of fitness, rather than being linked to Coutinho’s failed bid to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Coutinho is yet to play this season for Liverpool, which faces Manchester City on Saturday.

Klopp says Coutinho “could have played 15, 20 minutes again in the City game, maybe longer, but I think really it makes sense” to leave the playmaker out of the squad.

Coutinho was in agreement, according to his manager.

Klopp says “it was not as if he said, ‘No, I don’t need training, I want to play’. It was a good conversation.”

