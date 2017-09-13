Phillies 8, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Dietrich 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.302
|Bour 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Aviles ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Straily p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.039
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Galvis ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.310
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Altherr lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Crawford 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Nola p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|1
|7
|Miami
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|102
|023
|00x—8
|13
|0
a-struck out for Straily in the 7th. b-popped out for Morgan in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (39), Galvis (28), Altherr (21), Crawford (4). HR_Yelich (17), off Nola; Hoskins (17), off Straily; Herrera (13), off Straily. RBIs_Yelich (76), Herrera 2 (50), Hoskins 3 (37), Williams (48), Altherr (51), Franco (67). SB_Gordon (53). SF_Hoskins, Williams.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Stanton, Straily 2); Philadelphia 4 (Herrera, Franco, Rupp 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Aviles, Altherr, Franco.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 9-9
|6
|13
|8
|8
|1
|5
|92
|4.24
|Chen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.90
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 11-10
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11
|97
|3.60
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.04
|Arano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0.00
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:25. A_16,745 (43,651).