Phillies 8, Marlins 1

September 13, 2017 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .304
Dietrich 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Yelich cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .289
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .302
Bour 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .291
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Ellis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Aviles ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .039
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Totals 31 1 4 1 3 14
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .292
Galvis ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .255
Hoskins 1b 2 2 2 3 1 0 .310
Williams rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .296
Altherr lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .282
Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .231
Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216
Crawford 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Nola p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .091
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
b-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 13 8 1 7
Miami 001 000 000—1 4 0
Philadelphia 102 023 00x—8 13 0

a-struck out for Straily in the 7th. b-popped out for Morgan in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (39), Galvis (28), Altherr (21), Crawford (4). HR_Yelich (17), off Nola; Hoskins (17), off Straily; Herrera (13), off Straily. RBIs_Yelich (76), Herrera 2 (50), Hoskins 3 (37), Williams (48), Altherr (51), Franco (67). SB_Gordon (53). SF_Hoskins, Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Stanton, Straily 2); Philadelphia 4 (Herrera, Franco, Rupp 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Aviles, Altherr, Franco.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, L, 9-9 6 13 8 8 1 5 92 4.24
Chen 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.90
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 11-10 7 4 1 1 2 11 97 3.60
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.04
Arano 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:25. A_16,745 (43,651).

