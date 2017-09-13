Phillies 9, Marlins 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 7 1 3 1 0 0 .304 Stanton rf 6 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Yelich cf 6 0 0 1 0 1 .290 Ozuna lf 7 1 2 1 0 2 .304 Bour 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .289 McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Anderson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Realmuto c 6 2 2 2 1 1 .278 Dietrich 3b 6 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — h-Aviles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rojas ss 6 1 2 1 1 0 .264 Peters p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Moore 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 e-Telis ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Totals 56 8 13 8 4 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera cf 8 2 3 0 0 2 .291 Galvis ss 7 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Altherr lf 7 1 2 1 1 1 .282 Hoskins 1b 6 2 2 2 2 0 .298 Williams rf 6 1 3 2 0 2 .292 Franco 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .230 2-Hernandez pr-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Alfaro c 6 1 1 1 0 4 .311 L.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crawford 2b-3b 5 1 2 1 2 0 .240 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .075 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .165 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joseph ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238 1-Kelly pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Kim ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rupp c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Totals 57 9 17 9 8 10

Miami 010 042 000 100 000—8 13 2 Philadelphia 101 000 131 100 001—9 17 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Milner in the 6th. b-walked for Pinto in the 8th. c-singled for Morgan in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Barraclough in the 10th. e-struck out for Moore in the 11th. f-grounded out for Ellington in the 12th. g-lined out for L.Garcia in the 13th. h-flied out for J.Garcia in the 15th.

1-ran for Joseph in the 8th. 2-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E_Ozuna (4), Rojas (9). LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 15. 2B_Realmuto 2 (26), Rojas (9), Herrera (38), Williams 2 (14), Franco (28), Crawford 2 (3). HR_Dietrich (11), off Pivetta; Ozuna (33), off Neris; Hoskins (15), off McGowan; Hoskins (16), off Ellington. RBIs_Gordon (28), Yelich (75), Ozuna (110), Realmuto 2 (62), Dietrich 2 (45), Rojas (17), Galvis (59), Altherr (50), Hoskins 2 (34), Williams 2 (47), Alfaro (8), Crawford (2), Kim (14). SB_Gordon 2 (52). SF_Yelich. S_Peters.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Gordon, Stanton, Ozuna, Rojas); Philadelphia 7 (Herrera, Altherr, Hoskins, Franco, Alfaro 2, Blanco). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Philadelphia 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Herrera, Pivetta.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Bour), (Gordon, Rojas, Telis).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters 6 6 2 2 4 4 96 2.50 McGowan 1 3 3 3 0 1 26 4.32 Steckenrider, H, 8 1 2 1 0 1 2 23 2.22 Barraclough 1 2 1 1 1 2 19 3.10 Ellington 2 1 1 1 0 1 20 5.35 Tazawa 2 1 0 0 1 0 26 5.36 J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.83 Guerra, L, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 4.66 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 5 8 7 7 1 4 84 6.75 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.85 Arano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Siegrist 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.14 Pinto 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 8.20 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.12 Neris 2 2 1 1 2 1 35 3.10 L.Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 2.54 Ramos, W, 2-7 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 4.53

Pivetta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

McGowan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-1, Milner 1-1, Siegrist 1-0. HBP_Peters 2 (Williams,Galvis), Barraclough (Williams). WP_Peters. PB_Realmuto (7), Alfaro (2).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:57. A_16,439 (43,651).