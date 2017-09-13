Listen Live Sports

Phillies 9, Marlins 8

September 13, 2017
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 7 1 3 1 0 0 .304
Stanton rf 6 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Yelich cf 6 0 0 1 0 1 .290
Ozuna lf 7 1 2 1 0 2 .304
Bour 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .289
McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Anderson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Realmuto c 6 2 2 2 1 1 .278
Dietrich 3b 6 1 1 2 0 1 .242
Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
h-Aviles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rojas ss 6 1 2 1 1 0 .264
Peters p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Moore 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
e-Telis ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Totals 56 8 13 8 4 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera cf 8 2 3 0 0 2 .291
Galvis ss 7 0 1 1 0 0 .252
Altherr lf 7 1 2 1 1 1 .282
Hoskins 1b 6 2 2 2 2 0 .298
Williams rf 6 1 3 2 0 2 .292
Franco 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .230
2-Hernandez pr-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Alfaro c 6 1 1 1 0 4 .311
L.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crawford 2b-3b 5 1 2 1 2 0 .240
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .075
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .165
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Joseph ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238
1-Kelly pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-Kim ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .238
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rupp c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Totals 57 9 17 9 8 10
Miami 010 042 000 100 000—8 13 2
Philadelphia 101 000 131 100 001—9 17 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Milner in the 6th. b-walked for Pinto in the 8th. c-singled for Morgan in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Barraclough in the 10th. e-struck out for Moore in the 11th. f-grounded out for Ellington in the 12th. g-lined out for L.Garcia in the 13th. h-flied out for J.Garcia in the 15th.

1-ran for Joseph in the 8th. 2-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E_Ozuna (4), Rojas (9). LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 15. 2B_Realmuto 2 (26), Rojas (9), Herrera (38), Williams 2 (14), Franco (28), Crawford 2 (3). HR_Dietrich (11), off Pivetta; Ozuna (33), off Neris; Hoskins (15), off McGowan; Hoskins (16), off Ellington. RBIs_Gordon (28), Yelich (75), Ozuna (110), Realmuto 2 (62), Dietrich 2 (45), Rojas (17), Galvis (59), Altherr (50), Hoskins 2 (34), Williams 2 (47), Alfaro (8), Crawford (2), Kim (14). SB_Gordon 2 (52). SF_Yelich. S_Peters.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Gordon, Stanton, Ozuna, Rojas); Philadelphia 7 (Herrera, Altherr, Hoskins, Franco, Alfaro 2, Blanco). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Philadelphia 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Herrera, Pivetta.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Bour), (Gordon, Rojas, Telis).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters 6 6 2 2 4 4 96 2.50
McGowan 1 3 3 3 0 1 26 4.32
Steckenrider, H, 8 1 2 1 0 1 2 23 2.22
Barraclough 1 2 1 1 1 2 19 3.10
Ellington 2 1 1 1 0 1 20 5.35
Tazawa 2 1 0 0 1 0 26 5.36
J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.83
Guerra, L, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 4.66
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 5 8 7 7 1 4 84 6.75
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.85
Arano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Siegrist 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.14
Pinto 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 8.20
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.12
Neris 2 2 1 1 2 1 35 3.10
L.Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 2.54
Ramos, W, 2-7 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 4.53

Pivetta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

McGowan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-1, Milner 1-1, Siegrist 1-0. HBP_Peters 2 (Williams,Galvis), Barraclough (Williams). WP_Peters. PB_Realmuto (7), Alfaro (2).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:57. A_16,439 (43,651).

Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.