Phillies 9, Marlins 8

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Stanton rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Yelich cf
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Ozuna lf
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.304
|Bour 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Anderson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Realmuto c
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Dietrich 3b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Aviles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rojas ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Peters p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Moore 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|e-Telis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|56
|8
|13
|8
|4
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera cf
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Galvis ss
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Altherr lf
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.298
|Williams rf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|2-Hernandez pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Alfaro c
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.311
|L.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crawford 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.240
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Perkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Siegrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joseph ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Kelly pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rupp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Totals
|57
|9
|17
|9
|8
|10
|Miami
|010
|042
|000
|100
|000—8
|13
|2
|Philadelphia
|101
|000
|131
|100
|001—9
|17
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-reached on error for Milner in the 6th. b-walked for Pinto in the 8th. c-singled for Morgan in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Barraclough in the 10th. e-struck out for Moore in the 11th. f-grounded out for Ellington in the 12th. g-lined out for L.Garcia in the 13th. h-flied out for J.Garcia in the 15th.
1-ran for Joseph in the 8th. 2-ran for Franco in the 9th.
E_Ozuna (4), Rojas (9). LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 15. 2B_Realmuto 2 (26), Rojas (9), Herrera (38), Williams 2 (14), Franco (28), Crawford 2 (3). HR_Dietrich (11), off Pivetta; Ozuna (33), off Neris; Hoskins (15), off McGowan; Hoskins (16), off Ellington. RBIs_Gordon (28), Yelich (75), Ozuna (110), Realmuto 2 (62), Dietrich 2 (45), Rojas (17), Galvis (59), Altherr (50), Hoskins 2 (34), Williams 2 (47), Alfaro (8), Crawford (2), Kim (14). SB_Gordon 2 (52). SF_Yelich. S_Peters.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Gordon, Stanton, Ozuna, Rojas); Philadelphia 7 (Herrera, Altherr, Hoskins, Franco, Alfaro 2, Blanco). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Philadelphia 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Herrera, Pivetta.
DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Bour), (Gordon, Rojas, Telis).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|6
|6
|2
|2
|4
|4
|96
|2.50
|McGowan
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|26
|4.32
|Steckenrider, H, 8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.22
|Barraclough
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|3.10
|Ellington
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.35
|Tazawa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|5.36
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.83
|Guerra, L, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.66
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|84
|6.75
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.85
|Arano
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Siegrist
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.14
|Pinto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|8.20
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.12
|Neris
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|35
|3.10
|L.Garcia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.54
|Ramos, W, 2-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|4.53
Pivetta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
McGowan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-1, Milner 1-1, Siegrist 1-0. HBP_Peters 2 (Williams,Galvis), Barraclough (Williams). WP_Peters. PB_Realmuto (7), Alfaro (2).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_4:57. A_16,439 (43,651).