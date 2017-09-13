Listen Live Sports

Phillies beat Marlins 9-8 in 15 innings

September 13, 2017 12:18 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Williams hit a walk-off, two-out double in the bottom of the 15th inning, scoring Aaron Altherr as Philadelphia came from behind to defeat the Miami Marlins 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Innings-wise, it was the longest game of the season for the Phillies and second-longest for the Marlins.

Williams had three hits and reached base five times in the marathon game. He has 47 RBIs since being called up the week before the All-Star break.

The Phillies celebrated with Williams, but thought they actually had a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by pinch-hitter Hyun-Soo Kim, but while the Phillies mobbed Kim at first base, ripping off his jersey and dousing him with water, Gatorade and sunflower seeds, the Marlins challenged the play at the plate.

After a lengthy review, it appeared catcher J.T. Realmuto’s glove nicked the finger of a sliding Cesar Hernandez an instant before it touched the plate and the call on the field was overturned, and after the grounds crew had to clean up the mess around first base, Odubel Herrera struck out, sending the game to extra innings.

