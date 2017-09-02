Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|18
|.400
|4
|Helena (Brewers)
|11
|19
|.367
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|16
|.448
|5
___
Orem 10, Ogden 4
Missoula 9, Billings 4
Helena 4, Great Falls 0
Idaho Falls 16, Grand Junction 5
Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.