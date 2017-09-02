Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 2, 2017 1:32 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 16 14 .533
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 16 .467 2
Billings (Reds) 12 18 .400 4
Helena (Brewers) 11 19 .367 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 18 11 .621
Ogden (Dodgers) 18 11 .621
Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 13 .552 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 16 .448 5

___

Friday’s Games

Orem 10, Ogden 4

Missoula 9, Billings 4

Helena 4, Great Falls 0

Idaho Falls 16, Grand Junction 5

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

