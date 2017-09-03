Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 3, 2017 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 16 .500
Great Falls (White Sox) 16 16 .500
Billings (Reds) 14 18 .438 2
Helena (Brewers) 11 21 .344 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 19 11 .633
Orem (Angels) 19 12 .613 ½
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 13 .567 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 18 .419

___

Sunday’s Games

Missoula 9, Great Falls 2

Billings 16, Helena 7

Orem 11, Idaho Falls 3

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 3 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 6:05 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

