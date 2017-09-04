Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 4, 2017 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 17 .485
Great Falls (White Sox) 16 17 .485
Billings (Reds) 15 18 .455 1
Helena (Brewers) 12 21 .364 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 12 .625
Orem (Angels) 19 13 .594 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 14 .563 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 18 .438 6

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 7, Ogden 6

Idaho Falls 8, Orem 7

Helena 20, Missoula 13

Billings 2, Great Falls 1

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

