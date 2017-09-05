Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 5, 2017 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 17 .485
Great Falls (White Sox) 16 17 .485
Billings (Reds) 15 18 .455 1
Helena (Brewers) 12 21 .364 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 12 .625
Orem (Angels) 20 13 .606 ½
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 14 .563 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 19 .424

___

Tuesday’s Games

Orem 3, Idaho Falls 1

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Idaho Falls at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.