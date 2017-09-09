Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 9, 2017 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 19 18 .514
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 19 .486 1
Billings (Reds) 18 19 .486 1
Helena (Brewers) 12 25 .324 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 23 13 .639
Orem (Angels) 21 15 .583 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 16 .556 3
Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 21 .417 8

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 7, Idaho Falls 4

Grand Junction 13, Orem 9

Great Falls 10, Missoula 8

Billings 5, Helena 4, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 3:05 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at TBD, TBD

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

