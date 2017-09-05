Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates extend manager Hurdle, GM Huntington through 2021

September 5, 2017 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The architect of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ renaissance and the man who helped guide the team to three straight playoff berths are sticking around.

The Pirates announced Tuesday they have extended the contracts for general manager Neal Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle through the 2021 season.

Both have played integral parts in Pittsburgh’s emergence from 20 consecutive losing seasons. The Pirates reached the postseason in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Huntington took over in 2007 and is the second-longest tenured general manager in team history. The Pirates have the fifth-best record in the majors since the start of the 2013 season.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Hurdle is 575-534-1 in six-plus seasons with Pittsburgh. He is one of three Pirates managers to reach the playoffs in three consecutive years.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.