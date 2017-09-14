Listen Live Sports

Play scrapped at rain-hit women’s major, will start Friday

September 14, 2017 9:01 am
 
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Rain and strong winds have forced the final women’s golf major of the season to be suspended with plans to re-start on Friday as a 54-hole event.

LPGA Tour Commissioner Michael Whan says the little play achieved Thursday at the Evian Championship will be scrapped.

Whan announced the abandonment at 2:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) after a four-hour suspension. He says “some people will definitely not like it but I will take the brunt of that.”

No player had completed nine holes when play stopped on the wind-swept course overlooking Lake Geneva.

At the time, top-ranked So Yeon Ryu of South Korea and Jessica Korda were leading at 2 under.

Whan says re-starting Friday is the “cleanest, fairest, most competitive” option.

