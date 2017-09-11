Listen Live Sports

Pliskova advances to 2nd round at Japan Women’s Open

September 11, 2017 4:37 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Fourth-seeded Kristyna Pliskova advanced to the second round of the Japan Women’s Open by beating Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan 7-5, 7-5 on Monday.

The Czech had 14 aces in hot and windy conditions at Ariake Colloseum and will face either Nao Hibino or Miyu Kato in the second round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced, beating Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Japanese veteran Kimiko Date, who announced last week she will retire for good after the Japan Women’s Open, will play 78th-ranked Aleksandra Krunic in the first round on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Date, who had a career-high ranking of No. 4, retired once before in 1996 and returned to competition in 2008.

