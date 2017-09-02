Police: Child porn investigation involving coach continues

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police say they’re trying to determine if a Maryland man who allegedly made child pornography did so with children he knew as a substitute teacher and as a basketball coach.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Christopher H. Speights faces federal charges alleging he produced child pornography. He is accused of victimizing four minors.

The Capitol Heights man entered a plea of not guilty at his initial appearance before a judge on Aug. 22.

The 34-year-old also faces child pornography charges filed on the state level.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said the investigation is ongoing.

Police said Speights worked as a substitute teacher and as a coach for Prince George’s County Public Schools for nine years. He was also a basketball coach for South County Sports Academy.

