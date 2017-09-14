Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pollock, Martinez lead Godley, Diamondbacks over Rockies 7-0

September 14, 2017 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — A.J. Pollock had four RBIs for the second straight day, J.D. Martinez homered for the 10th time in 11 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their NL wild-card lead with a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Zack Godley (8-7) pitched eight sharp innings as Arizona opened a five-game edge over Colorado for the top wild-card spot with 15 games left. The Rockies lead Milwaukee and St. Louis by 2 1/2 games for the final wild-card slot.

Pollock drove in four runs in an 8-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday and added three more with a double in Arizona’s five-run first inning against Chad Bettis (1-3).

Martinez hit a solo homer off Chris Rusin in the third inning, his career-high 39th. He has 23 homers in the second half of the season and 10 in September, both team records.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Godley (8-7) struck out seven and allowed five hits.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.