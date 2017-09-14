Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pouille to open for France in Davis Cup semifinals

September 14, 2017 7:11 am
 
LILLE, France (AP) — Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will lead nine-time champion France in the opening singles against Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals.

In the absence of Novak Djokovic, Pouille will take on 80th-ranked Dusan Lajovic on clay at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in the northern city of Lille. Viktor Troicki and Janko Tipsarevic are also missing for Serbia.

Tsonga will then play against 22-year-old Davis Cup debutant Laslo Djere.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut are set to face Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic in Saturday’s doubles.

The countries are meeting for the second time after the Serbs defeated the French to win the Davis Cup title for the first time in 2010 in Belgrade.

Belgium is up against Australia in the other semifinal in Brussels.

