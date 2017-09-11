Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Sept. 10
|All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $200,186
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $151,990
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $148,507
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $139,263
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $131,673
6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $128,764
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $112,467
8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $105,470
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $101,541
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $97,022
11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $89,284
12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $87,420
13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $78,241
14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $75,671
15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $74,931
16. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $56,733
17. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $54,763
18. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,641
19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $52,609
20. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $50,761
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $196,954
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $135,149
3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $118,955
4. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $109,353
5. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $108,265
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $101,869
7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $97,985
8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $96,461
9. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $94,354
10. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $90,007
11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $83,871
12. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $81,405
13. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $79,199
14. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $78,377
15. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $78,370
16. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $77,465
17. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $74,152
18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $61,896
19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $60,081
20. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $58,917
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $156,479
2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $105,975
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $104,031
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $102,734
5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $97,136
6. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $96,845
7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $91,850
8. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $82,988
9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $78,435
10. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $78,016
11. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $77,740
12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $70,385
13. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $67,553
14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $67,192
15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $67,114
16. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $66,492
17. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $64,627
18. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $63,440
19. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $61,167
20. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $59,721
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $130,329
2. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $124,348
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $109,200
4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $100,627
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $87,689
6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $86,684
7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $78,964
8. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $78,288
9. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $77,552
10. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $75,991
11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $75,941
12. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $72,713
13. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $72,523
14. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. $72,337
15. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $70,670
16. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $63,851
17. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $61,949
18. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $59,915
19. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas $55,615
20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. $55,485
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $130,329
2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $124,348
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $114,189
4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $100,585
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $99,774
6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $92,099
7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $86,684
8. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $79,362
9. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $77,552
10. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $77,323
11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $76,986
12. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $76,579
13. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $72,523
14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $69,929
15. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $64,251
16. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $63,851
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. $56,366
18. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $49,836
19. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $48,264
20. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $47,955
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $177,782
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $166,368
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $119,657
4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta $110,613
5. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $109,337
6. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $94,658
7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $91,202
8. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $88,049
9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $85,846
10. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $82,719
11. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $82,034
12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $80,525
13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $79,824
14. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $70,678
15. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $69,828
16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $64,285
17. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $61,711
18. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $61,529
19. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. $53,736
20. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $52,855
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $176,995
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $142,194
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $113,860
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $106,097
5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $99,629
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $95,300
7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $90,708
8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $88,816
9. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $83,609
10. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $82,298
11. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $81,850
12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $81,339
13. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $81,330
14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $79,199
15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $78,293
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $75,496
17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $71,956
18. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $69,606
19. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $69,372
20. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $68,508
1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $77,295
3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $72,214
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $68,084
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $54,233
6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $48,184
7. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $47,353
8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $46,993
9. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $45,851
10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $45,432
11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $41,932
12. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $40,519
13. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $40,287
14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $39,386
15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $38,893
16. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $37,491
17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $35,603
18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $32,565
19. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $31,754
20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $26,977
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $232,908
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $187,888
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $145,362
4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $129,603
5. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $106,188
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $104,422
7. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $101,948
8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $97,927
9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $96,996
10. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $96,808
11. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $92,660
12. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $89,331
13. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $87,388
14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $86,520
15. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $79,655
16. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $79,061
17. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $76,885
18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $68,286
19. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. $66,640
20. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $65,388
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $248,373
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $174,619
3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $127,227
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $120,852
5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $115,201
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $111,808
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,279
8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $91,142
9. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $90,030
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $83,289
11. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $81,502
12. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $81,138
13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $78,308
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $71,713
15. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $70,809
16. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas $67,544
17. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. $65,753
18. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $61,530
19. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $60,792
20. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas $60,538