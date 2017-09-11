Listen Live Sports

Pro Rodeo Leaders

September 11, 2017 6:25 pm
 
Through Sept. 10
All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $200,186

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $151,990

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $148,507

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $139,263

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $131,673

6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $128,764

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $112,467

8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $105,470

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $101,541

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $97,022

11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $89,284

12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $87,420

13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $78,241

14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $75,671

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $74,931

16. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $56,733

17. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $54,763

18. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,641

19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $52,609

20. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $50,761

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $196,954

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $135,149

3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $118,955

4. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $109,353

5. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $108,265

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $101,869

7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $97,985

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $96,461

9. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $94,354

10. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $90,007

11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $83,871

12. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $81,405

13. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $79,199

14. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $78,377

15. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $78,370

16. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $77,465

17. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $74,152

18. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $61,896

19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $60,081

20. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $58,917

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $156,479

2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $105,975

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $104,031

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $102,734

5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $97,136

6. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $96,845

7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $91,850

8. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $82,988

9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $78,435

10. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $78,016

11. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $77,740

12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $70,385

13. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $67,553

14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $67,192

15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $67,114

16. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $66,492

17. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $64,627

18. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $63,440

19. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $61,167

20. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $59,721

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $130,329

2. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $124,348

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $109,200

4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $100,627

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $87,689

6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $86,684

7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $78,964

8. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $78,288

9. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $77,552

10. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $75,991

11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $75,941

12. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $72,713

13. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $72,523

14. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. $72,337

15. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $70,670

16. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $63,851

17. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $61,949

18. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $59,915

19. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas $55,615

20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. $55,485

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $130,329

2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $124,348

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $114,189

4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $100,585

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $99,774

6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $92,099

7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $86,684

8. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $79,362

9. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $77,552

10. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $77,323

11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $76,986

12. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $76,579

13. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $72,523

14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $69,929

15. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $64,251

16. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $63,851

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. $56,366

18. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $49,836

19. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $48,264

20. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $47,955

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $177,782

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $166,368

3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $119,657

4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta $110,613

5. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $109,337

6. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $94,658

7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $91,202

8. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $88,049

9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $85,846

10. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $82,719

11. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $82,034

12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $80,525

13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $79,824

14. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $70,678

15. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $69,828

16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $64,285

17. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $61,711

18. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $61,529

19. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. $53,736

20. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $52,855

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $176,995

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $142,194

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $113,860

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $106,097

5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $99,629

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $95,300

7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $90,708

8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $88,816

9. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $83,609

10. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $82,298

11. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $81,850

12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $81,339

13. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $81,330

14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $79,199

15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $78,293

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $75,496

17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $71,956

18. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $69,606

19. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $69,372

20. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $68,508

Steer Roping

1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $77,295

3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $72,214

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $68,084

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $54,233

6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $48,184

7. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $47,353

8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $46,993

9. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $45,851

10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $45,432

11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $41,932

12. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $40,519

13. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $40,287

14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $39,386

15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $38,893

16. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $37,491

17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $35,603

18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $32,565

19. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $31,754

20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $26,977

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $232,908

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $187,888

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $145,362

4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $129,603

5. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $106,188

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $104,422

7. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $101,948

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $97,927

9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $96,996

10. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $96,808

11. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $92,660

12. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $89,331

13. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $87,388

14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $86,520

15. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $79,655

16. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $79,061

17. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $76,885

18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $68,286

19. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. $66,640

20. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $65,388

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $248,373

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $174,619

3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $127,227

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $120,852

5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $115,201

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $111,808

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,279

8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $91,142

9. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $90,030

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $83,289

11. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $81,502

12. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $81,138

13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $78,308

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $71,713

15. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $70,809

16. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas $67,544

17. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. $65,753

18. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $61,530

19. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $60,792

20. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas $60,538

