Promoters: Pacquiao-Horn rematch won’t happen this year

September 1, 2017 1:56 am
 
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Manny Pacquiao won’t box Jeff Horn in a rematch of their WBO world welterweight title fight this year because the Filipino senator will be busy with government duties.

Pacquiao’s unavailability for a proposed Nov. 12 bout was announced Friday by Australian promoters of the fight.

Horn beat Pacquiao in a contentious unanimous decision in Brisbane on July 2. Pacquiao at the time said he wanted a rematch.

But local promoter Dean Lonergan says “on behalf of the Philippines government, he (Pacquiao) will be part of a delegation that will visit China in the middle of his proposed preparation period for the fight … Pacquiao is committed to fighting again in 2018 and a rematch with Jeff Horn for the WBO world welterweight title.”

