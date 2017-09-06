Listen Live Sports

Raiders get OK for Las Vegas stadium construction permits

September 6, 2017 5:30 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to being able to start building their proposed stadium in Las Vegas.

Local officials on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a series of permits required for the proposed 65,000-seat stadium.

Officials in Nevada’s Clark County gave the team a year to figure out a solution for parking, which has been a major concern. Per county regulations, the stadium is required to have 16,250 parking spots, but the site selected for the project near the Las Vegas Strip has only about 2,400.

Raiders adviser Don Webb told Clark County commissioners the team is exploring a wide variety of parking options.

The Raiders want to play in Las Vegas starting in 2020. Their ambitious construction timeline for the partly tax-funded $1.9 billion project calls for some site work to begin by December.

