Rams add Aaron Donald to active roster ahead of Sunday start

September 16, 2017 6:37 pm
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald is set to play his first game since ending his holdout from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams moved Donald from the exempt list to the active roster Saturday, clearing the way for the All-Pro defensive lineman to start Sunday against Washington.

Donald returned to the Rams one week ago, ending his four-month holdout after failing to get a new deal. He is under contract through 2018.

Donald didn’t miss a game while making the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. He didn’t play in the Rams’ 46-9 victory over Indianapolis last Sunday.

Los Angeles (1-0) also signed cornerback Kevin Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster and waived offensive lineman Aaron Neary.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

