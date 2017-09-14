Listen Live Sports

Ravens place Danny Woodhead on IR with hamstring injury

September 14, 2017 2:04 pm
 
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens placed running back Danny Woodhead on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Thursday.

Woodhead injured his left leg in the first quarter of the season opener and did not return. He missed part of training camp with a hamstring injury to the same leg.

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the 32-year-old would miss “multiple weeks” and would be a candidate to return later in the season. He would be eligible to play again as soon as Week 11.

Woodhead signed a three-year contract with Baltimore in March after playing for the New York Jets, New England and San Diego. He played in only two games for the Chargers last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The Ravens promoted running back Jeremy Langford from the practice squad to replace Woodhead on the active roster.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

