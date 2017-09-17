Listen Live Sports

Ravens plan for DNA Day pushed back to later in season

September 17, 2017 11:33 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ plan to give out DNA testing kits at their home opener has been rescheduled for later in the season.

Orig3n, the company behind the event, said Sunday that it must first address questions from officials from the state of Maryland.

The plan was to have fans get their genetic makeup by swabbing the inside of their cheek and placing the sample in a bin inside M&T Bank Stadium.

Orig3n says its tests can provide information about an individual’s genetic profile.

