Red Sox 9, Rays 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Miller 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Puello lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Longoria 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .266 a-Casali ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Morrison 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Plouffe dh-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Ramos c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226 b-M.Smith ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sucre ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Bourjos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225 Espinosa 2b-3b-ss 3 0 3 0 0 0 .176 Totals 33 0 8 0 1 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nunez ss 2 1 2 0 0 0 .312 1-Bogaerts pr-ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .268 Pedroia 2b 2 2 2 2 2 0 .304 2-Holt pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Benintendi lf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .274 Betts rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .262 Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Moreland 1b 4 0 2 3 1 1 .250 Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 c-Travis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Leon c 5 0 0 0 0 4 .224 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Totals 39 9 15 8 4 11

Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 8 2 Boston 351 000 00x—9 15 0

a-singled for Longoria in the 6th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 6th. c-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Boxberger in the 9th.

1-ran for Nunez in the 2nd. 2-ran for Pedroia in the 5th.

E_Longoria (10), Ramos (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 11. 2B_Benintendi (21), Moreland (29), Devers (8). HR_Pedroia (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Pedroia 2 (56), Benintendi 3 (79), Moreland 3 (68). SB_Nunez (24), Betts (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Puello, Plouffe, Hechavarria); Boston 6 (Betts 2, Devers, Leon 2, Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Boston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Moreland, Devers. GIDP_Kiermaier, Puello.

DP_Boston 2 (Sale, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Andriese, L, 5-3 1 2-3 7 8 6 2 2 50 4.46 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.44 Pruitt 4 5 1 1 2 5 66 4.95 Jennings 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.86 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 4.24 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 16-7 6 6 0 0 1 8 97 2.76 C.Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.61 Boyer 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.19

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-1. HBP_Sale (Morrison), Pruitt (Bradley Jr.). PB_Leon (6).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:05. A_36,734 (37,499).