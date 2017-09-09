Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 9, Rays 0

September 9, 2017
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Miller 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Puello lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Longoria 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .266
a-Casali ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Morrison 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Plouffe dh-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Ramos c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226
b-M.Smith ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sucre ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Bourjos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Espinosa 2b-3b-ss 3 0 3 0 0 0 .176
Totals 33 0 8 0 1 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nunez ss 2 1 2 0 0 0 .312
1-Bogaerts pr-ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .268
Pedroia 2b 2 2 2 2 2 0 .304
2-Holt pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Benintendi lf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .274
Betts rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .262
Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Moreland 1b 4 0 2 3 1 1 .250
Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
c-Travis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Leon c 5 0 0 0 0 4 .224
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Totals 39 9 15 8 4 11
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 8 2
Boston 351 000 00x—9 15 0

a-singled for Longoria in the 6th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 6th. c-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Boxberger in the 9th.

1-ran for Nunez in the 2nd. 2-ran for Pedroia in the 5th.

E_Longoria (10), Ramos (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 11. 2B_Benintendi (21), Moreland (29), Devers (8). HR_Pedroia (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Pedroia 2 (56), Benintendi 3 (79), Moreland 3 (68). SB_Nunez (24), Betts (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Puello, Plouffe, Hechavarria); Boston 6 (Betts 2, Devers, Leon 2, Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Boston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Moreland, Devers. GIDP_Kiermaier, Puello.

DP_Boston 2 (Sale, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Andriese, L, 5-3 1 2-3 7 8 6 2 2 50 4.46
Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.44
Pruitt 4 5 1 1 2 5 66 4.95
Jennings 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.86
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 4.24
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 16-7 6 6 0 0 1 8 97 2.76
C.Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.61
Boyer 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.19

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-1. HBP_Sale (Morrison), Pruitt (Bradley Jr.). PB_Leon (6).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:05. A_36,734 (37,499).

