Red Sox 9, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Miller 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Puello lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Casali ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Morrison 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Plouffe dh-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|b-M.Smith ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sucre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Bourjos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Espinosa 2b-3b-ss
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|1
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nunez ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|1-Bogaerts pr-ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Pedroia 2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.304
|2-Holt pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|c-Travis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Leon c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.224
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|8
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|2
|Boston
|351
|000
|00x—9
|15
|0
a-singled for Longoria in the 6th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 6th. c-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Boxberger in the 9th.
1-ran for Nunez in the 2nd. 2-ran for Pedroia in the 5th.
E_Longoria (10), Ramos (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 11. 2B_Benintendi (21), Moreland (29), Devers (8). HR_Pedroia (7), off Andriese. RBIs_Pedroia 2 (56), Benintendi 3 (79), Moreland 3 (68). SB_Nunez (24), Betts (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Puello, Plouffe, Hechavarria); Boston 6 (Betts 2, Devers, Leon 2, Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Boston 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Moreland, Devers. GIDP_Kiermaier, Puello.
DP_Boston 2 (Sale, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Andriese, L, 5-3
|1
|2-3
|7
|8
|6
|2
|2
|50
|4.46
|Alvarado
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.44
|Pruitt
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|66
|4.95
|Jennings
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.86
|Boxberger
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.24
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 16-7
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|97
|2.76
|C.Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.61
|Boyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.19
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-1. HBP_Sale (Morrison), Pruitt (Bradley Jr.). PB_Leon (6).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:05. A_36,734 (37,499).