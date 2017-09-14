Listen Live Sports

Red Sox: Fans broke rule of no signs hung at Fenway Park

September 14, 2017 12:38 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox say fans who hung a sign about racism over the wall during a game were escorted from Fenway Park because of a club policy “prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark.”

Some fans unfurled a sign that read: “Racism is as American as Baseball” during the fourth inning of Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss to Oakland.

Four individuals were escorted out. There were no arrests and no one was banned from returning, club spokesman Kevin Gregg said Thursday.

The banner was up on the wall for about one batter until umpires asked it be removed because it was in fair territory on the left field wall.

There was a spattering of boos from the crowd as Red Sox security forced the fans to remove it and escorted them from their seats.

