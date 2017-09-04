Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox, Yankees team up to raise money for hurricane relief

September 4, 2017 2:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitter rivals on the field, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The teams announced they are partnering to raise money by auctioning off autographed memorabilia and game-used jerseys from Sunday night’s series finale between the clubs at Yankee Stadium. All proceeds will go to support hurricane relief efforts.

Fans can bid at www.steinersports.com/harvey for Yankees items and www.redsox.com/harvey for Red Sox items.

Before the game, New York manager Joe Girardi and Boston counterpart John Farrell marked the joint fundraising efforts by posing for photos together behind home plate while holding a large Texas flag .

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.