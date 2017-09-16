Reds 2, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|McCutchen cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Freese 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|1-Bostick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Nova p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.020
|Runzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Jaso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Neverauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Cozart ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Suarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Schebler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Romano p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.045
|b-Kivlehan ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Shackelford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|26
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|20x—2
|4
|0
a-lined out for Runzler in the 8th. b-walked for Romano in the 8th.
1-ran for Freese in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Diaz (11), Cozart (23). HR_McCutchen (26), off Shackelford; Winker (6), off Nova. RBIs_McCutchen (79), Winker (12), Gennett (86). CS_McCutchen (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Nova); Cincinnati 1 (Schebler). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 3.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart, Gennett).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 11-14
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|79
|4.20
|Runzler
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Neverauskas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.15
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romano, W, 5-6
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|97
|4.07
|Shackelford, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|5.55
|Reed, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Runzler 2-1, Reed 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:23. A_25,685 (42,319).