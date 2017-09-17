Reds 5, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jaso rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .214 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .257 Freese 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Rodriguez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Stewart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .185 Cole p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .173 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Leathersich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bostick ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Barbato p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 2 3 2 4 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .267 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .317 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .297 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Schebler cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Vincej ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .271 Stephenson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050 a-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 McGuire p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Farrell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Totals 28 5 4 5 5 12

Pittsburgh 000 000 020—2 3 0 Cincinnati 000 005 00x—5 4 0

a-grounded out for Stephenson in the 6th. b-walked for Leathersich in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Cole (1). 3B_Barnhart (2). HR_Jaso (10), off Farrell; Suarez (26), off Cole; Gennett (25), off Cole. RBIs_Jaso 2 (34), Suarez 2 (81), Gennett 2 (88), Barnhart (42). CS_Bell (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (McCutchen 2); Cincinnati 2 (Stephenson, Peraza). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Barnhart.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart, Gennett).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 11-11 5 3 4 4 4 6 87 4.12 Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.55 Leathersich 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 6.75 Barbato 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.56 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stephenson, W, 5-5 6 1 0 0 3 8 93 5.01 McGuire 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Farrell 1 1 2 2 1 0 23 7.27 Lorenzen, S, 2-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.04

Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hudson (Vincej).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_2:39. A_22,228 (42,319).