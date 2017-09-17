Reds 5, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jaso rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rodriguez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stewart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Cole p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leathersich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Bostick ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Barbato p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.267
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.317
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.297
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Schebler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Vincej ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Stephenson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|a-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|McGuire p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Farrell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|28
|5
|4
|5
|5
|12
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020—2
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|005
|00x—5
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Stephenson in the 6th. b-walked for Leathersich in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Cole (1). 3B_Barnhart (2). HR_Jaso (10), off Farrell; Suarez (26), off Cole; Gennett (25), off Cole. RBIs_Jaso 2 (34), Suarez 2 (81), Gennett 2 (88), Barnhart (42). CS_Bell (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (McCutchen 2); Cincinnati 2 (Stephenson, Peraza). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Barnhart.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart, Gennett).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 11-11
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|87
|4.12
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.55
|Leathersich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|6.75
|Barbato
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.56
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stephenson, W, 5-5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|93
|5.01
|McGuire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Farrell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|7.27
|Lorenzen, S, 2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.04
Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Hudson (Vincej).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_2:39. A_22,228 (42,319).